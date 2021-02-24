BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, stressed the need to return Syria to its seat in the Arab League, while noting that this would achieve the principle of integration in Arab work and coordination.

The Iraqi minister expressed, during a meeting with a group of Gulf officials on Monday, “his happiness with the escalation and growth of bilateral cooperation in the Iraqi-Saudi relations.”

Hussein praised the “tripartite mechanism between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.”

During the meeting, the Iraqi Foreign Minister touched on the recent meetings of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level and the need to activate the mechanisms of Arab action within the League.

He pointed to the need to return Syria to its seat within the Arab League to achieve the principle of integration in Arab work and coordination.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2012, marking the first time in the organization’s history that one of its founding countries has had its membership suspended.

Source: RT

