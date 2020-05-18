BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced on Monday, the start of the first round of negotiations with the United States, on the strategic relationship between the two countries.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “The Senior Undersecretary Ambassador, Abdul Karim Hashem Mustafa, discussed with the American Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Toller, a number of issues that are of concern to both countries, in the forefront of which are the first rounds of the Iraqi-American strategic dialogue called by Washington.”

They said that “the two sides discussed their vision to establish a balanced strategic relationship, contingent on the basis of mutual interests and mutual respect.”

Meanwhile, Iraq recently used the forces of the International Coalition Against Terrorism to conduct special strikes against ISIS, after a bloody conflict between Iran and the United States on Iraqi soil.

The international coalition forces began reducing their bases in Iraq by handing over their first military base to the Iraqi Army after the Iraqi government filed an international complaint against the U.S. violations that killed six and wounded 12 security personnel.

