BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Air Defense Command in Iraq announced on Wednesday, a Turkish breach of Iraqi airspace, carried out by a drone that bombed a camp near the city of Makhmur in northern Iraq.

According to the command, the Turkish drone penetrated Iraqi airspace, bombing a refugee camp.

The leadership said in a press statement, “The Iraqi air defense monitored a violation of Iraqi airspace carried out by an armed Turkish drone with a flight detail: height of 6 km and a speed of 200 km/hour.”

He added: “A camp for Kurdish families near the city of Makhmour was bombed by a missile, as two women from the camp were killed in this bombing, while a force from Division 14 arrived to find out the details.”

For its part, the Committee on Foreign Relations in the Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament, condemned this latest attack.

Turkey has often violated Iraqi airspace in the past to bomb alleged sites belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the northern part of the country.

Iraq has repeatedly condemned these airspace violations, while also calling on Turkey to withdraw their troops from its country.

Advertisements