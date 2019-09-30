An investigation indicates Israel’s involvement in attacks on the military sites of the Iraq-based Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashd Shaabi, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Monday.
“Investigations reveal that Israel has carried out attacks on the Iraqi PMF’s depots,” the official was quoted as saying by the Al Jazeera news channel.
Over the past two months, at least eight facilities of the PMF, which Israel accuses of having links to Iran, has been targeted in attacks, with over a dozen fighters killed.
The PMF has repeatedly said that Israeli drones conduct raids on its military bases. However, these events mark the first time that Baghdad has officially blamed Israel for the attacks.
Source: Sputnik
