BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that the threats Iran’s leadership pose to Israel put the Islamic Republic at great risk.

On Sunday, Netanyahu stressed at the start of the first session of the new government that he heads, that the security challenges facing Israel “did not stop, even for a moment, as well as threats.”

The Israeli Prime Minister brought up the recent statements made by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the occasion of Quds Day (where he described Israel as a “cancerous tumor in the Middle East”), saying: “You have definitely heard the ruler of Iran, Khamenei, threatening us with destruction. Of course, everyone who threatens us with destruction will not succeed. In it, he exposes himself to a great danger. ”

Netanyahu stressed that the Israeli government continues to pursue policies that require “repelling Iranian aggression everywhere and repelling Iranian attempts to place in Syria and Iranian attempts to transfer weapons to Syria or to develop weapons there that are used by Iran’s agents and forces and may endanger the State of Israel.”

On the occasion of Quds Day, the Iranian leadership vowed to help all groups willing to fight Israel, which prompted U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to respond by slamming Tehran’s threats.

Source: RT

Advertisements