BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah ‘Ali Khamenei, tweeted a response on Wednesday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks that criticized the Islamic Republic’s threats.

In his first tweet, Khamenei accused Israel of failing to abide by any treaty, stating that there is no way to handle this situation without force.

“The Zionist regime has proven it won’t abide by any treaty & understands no logic except force. The nature of the Zionist regime is incompatible with peace, because the Zionists seek to expand their territories & will certainly not be limited to what they have already occupied,” he tweeted.

He would then clarify that “eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews. It means abolishing the imposed regime & Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians choose their own govt & expel thugs like Netanyahu.”

Khamenei continued, “This is the meaning of wiping Israel out, and this is what will happen.”

The Iranian Supreme Leader vowed to support and assist any nation or group that opposes and fights Israel. “We will support and assist any nation or any group anywhere who opposes and fights the Zionist regime, and we do not hesitate to say this.”

He stressed that “the comprehensive struggles of the Palestinian nation – political, military and cultural should continue.”

The Iranian religious leader has recently taken to Twitter to heavily condemn Israel, which has led to several responses from the U.S. administration, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who accused Khamenei of being anti-Semitic.

