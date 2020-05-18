BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, pledged on Sunday to expel the U.S. forces from Syria and Iraq, in response to “the United States igniting wars and its support for terrorism and injustice.”
Khamenei said during a video meeting with university students, as reported by the state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), that “America’s long-term behavior, its ignition of wars, its notorious regime support, its development of terrorism, and its unlimited support for injustice and this kind of practices led to its ostracism in a large part of the world.”
He continued: “Of course, the Americans will not remain in Iraq and Syria,” stressing that they will be expelled from these two countries.
The Supreme Leader considered that “the American society and system is no longer attractive to many, but America has become an outcast,” declaring that “the Islamic Republic is locked in a great struggle with the front of injustice and arrogance.”
The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced, earlier on Sunday that the Swiss ambassador in Tehran (the patron of American interests) had been summoned to warn America against “the consequences of blocking the movement of any Iranian oil tanker in international waters.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif considered that the American threats to the Iranian oil tankers heading to Venezuela are illegal and dangerous and a form of piracy.
“America’s threats are illegal and dangerous, and they are a form of piracy and a great threat to international peace and security,” Zarif said in a warning message to United Nations Secretary-General.
