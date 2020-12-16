BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday that “removing the American forces from the region will be the strongest blow to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.”

Khamenei stressed that “revenge for Qassem Soleimani is inevitable, and at any time possible,” stressing that “revenge will take place on those who ordered and carried out the assassination.”

The Iranian Supreme Leader said, commenting on the sanctions imposed on his country: “If there is an opportunity to cancel the sanctions, then it should not be late, even an hour, to benefit from them.” “.

He continued, “We do not say that we should not seek to lift the sanctions, because if it is possible to lift the sanctions, then we should not postpone even an hour, although this was delayed for four years, and since 2016, it was assumed that all the sanctions should be lifted at once.”

“I support the Iranian officials, provided that they preserve the rights of the Iranian people,” and directed them by saying: “I recommend Iranian officials to work to thwart the sanctions, before they consider lifting them, and not trusting the enemy.”

Khamenei warned that “foreign parties cannot be trusted to solve internal problems,” explaining that “Washington’s hostility to Iran is not limited to the administration of the American President, Donald Trump.”

Furthermore, he attacked the European countries, saying: “The three European countries have dealt with Iran with the utmost meanness and hypocrisy, and the enemies should not be trusted.”

He added that “the United States said that it spent $7 billion in the region, but it did not achieve any of its goals in Syria and Iraq.”