BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei appeared on Wednesday morning for the first time after a rumor of his illness, while receiving the family of the late Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, as part of the activities marking the first anniversary of his death.

A few days ago, rumors circulated on social media about Khamenei’s health, with some saying that he had died, while others suggested that he would fall into a coma due to his infection with the coronavirus.

A member of the Supreme Leader’s office had commented on Khamenei’s health, denying reports of his illness.

Although the first anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination falls on January 3, a reception was held for his family on Wednesday.

Khamenei received the family of Soleimani, in the presence of the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, and other officials.

It should be noted that Soleimani, alongside the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, was assassinated by the US forces on January 3rd, 2020.

In response to the assassinations, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched several missiles at the US forces in Iraq, with most of the projectiles targeting an Iraqi base that houses the American troops near Baghdad.