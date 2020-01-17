BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led worshipers at Friday prayers in Tehran, marking the first time in eight years that he has done so.

In 2012, the Iranian Supreme Leader gave a sermon after U.S. President Barack Obama said all options were on the table because of the Iranian nuclear program.

Iran has faced increasing tension triggered by the killing of top General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad’s airport on January 3.

The assassination was followed by retaliatory attacks from the Iranian side and the unintentional downing of Ukraine International Airlines PS752 flight last Wednesday. Protests erupted in the Iranian capital in the last few days amidst anger over the handling of the plane crash.

