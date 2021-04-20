BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, appointed Major General Mohammad Reza Falahzadeh, as deputy commander of the Quds Force, following the death of Major General Muhammad Hegazy, who passed away on Sunday.

Khamenei approved the appointment of Falahzadeh, who previously held the position of assistant commander of the Quds Force for coordination affairs, in response to a proposal made by the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

On Sunday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the death of Major General Muhammad Hegazy after he passed away from a heart attack at the age of 65.

The public relations of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard issued a statement that said: “Brigadier General Muhammad Hegazy, deputy commander of the Quds Force and former commander of the Basij force, died of a heart attack,” the Tasnim News Agency reported.

Hegazy was previously appointed as deputy commander of the Quds Force, following the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani on January 3rd, 2020.

Hegazy participated in the Iran-Iraq war in the ranks of the Revolutionary Guard, and assumed command of the mobilization forces between 1997 and 2007.

