BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – Against the background of the Emirates conducting its first direct flight with Israel, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei launched a sharp attack on some Gulf states, accusing it of betraying the Palestinian people.

Khamenei stated, in a series of tweets he posted on Tuesday night on his Twitter account: “Today some Persian Gulf states committed the greatest betrayal against their own history and the history of the Arab world, and they betrayed Palestine by supporting Israel. Will the peoples of these countries tolerate the betrayal by their leaders?”

The Iranian Supreme Leader held Saudi Arabia responsible for establishing “stark relations” with Israel, describing these relations as “the greatest act of treachery” and “a dagger stabbing Palestine and the Islamic nation.”

Khamenei blamed Washington for this issue, stressing the need for Iran’s Arab neighbors to realize that the United States is not trustworthy but rather “using them as tools to protect the Zionist regime and American imperial interests in the region.”

Khamenei stressed that “Israel itself does not have any power, and there are two factors that support it, which are the unconditional US support, and the failure of Arab and Islamic governments to support Palestine.”

The Iranian religious leader’s comments came after the UAE announced that it was shipping aid to Palestinians via Israel, a decision that received heavy criticism from some Arab pundits.

