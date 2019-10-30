Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ali Khamenei urged the Iraqi and Lebanese peoples to retain stability in their countries amid the mass unrest, claiming that the protests were inspired by Washington and Arab states.
The violent protests in Iraq that erupted in recent months have led to social networks and messengers being banned, as well as the introduction of a curfew in several cities. Several checkpoints on the border with Iran have also been closed due to the unrest.
The protesters oppose the deteriorating public services and corruption, urging the government to resign.
The demonstrations in Lebanon were sparked by announced tax hikes on tobacco and internet calls but continued even after the government cancelled these plans. While the protests have largely not resulted in clashes with police, they have caused massive road blockages around the country. As a result, Prime Minister Hariri announced that he would step down in a statement on Tuesday.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.