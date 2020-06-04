BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed the solidarity of the Iranians with the American people, while strongly criticizing the White House’s handling of these protests.
“We are in solidarity with the American people, and we strongly condemn the crimes committed against them on the orders of the White House,” Rouhani said on Thursday, adding that “white house masters” made the United States live its worst political and social days in history.
Rouhani said that African-Americans and immigrants in the United States are subjected to great injustices.
The Iranian president considered that George Floyd, who was killed by the American police, “turned into a global phenomenon that moved the world because he was killed by the oppressor.”
Commenting on pictures of Trump raising the gospel, Rouhani said: “The gospel that Trump carried was a heavenly holy book that calls for peace and does not order the killing of innocents.”
He added: “It is “shameful that the gospel raises a person who orders the killing of his people. All followers of Abrahamic religions.”
