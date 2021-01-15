BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – Iran has once again reverse engineered an Israeli weapon that was likely transferred to them from Syria after it was used in the Arab Republic.

The new weapon reverse engineered by the Iranian Armed Forces was a drone that was likely shot down over Syria.

In a really short video shared on social media, an Iranian kamikaze drone, which resembles the Israeli Harop drone, can be seen hitting its target during the Islamic Republic’s military drills this week.

Iranian kamikaze drone, looks very similar to the israeli Harop pic.twitter.com/1x2h29r7aQ — TIGER (@wrongname46) January 14, 2021