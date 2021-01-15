BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – A high-ranking source in the Iranian Quds Force revealed the nature of the materials that were in the warehouses that Israel bombed in Syria after allegations of the presence of materials used in the Iranian nuclear program inside the Syrian territories.

The source told Kuwait’s Al-Jarida about the materials that were inside the warehouses that Israel targeted, as he indicated that these stored parts and engines for missiles in addition to drones that were being assembled inside the Syrian territories.

In addition, the source indicated that these stores contained solid fuel that is used in medium-range missiles, and some stores contained “parallel detonation” warheads, indicating that these stores were completely destroyed in the attack.

The source stressed that these missile warheads “can be used in regular missiles or installed on unmanned aircraft, and their use is not limited to nuclear bombs.”

The private sources quoted by Al-Jarida newspaper indicated that these warheads and other strategic weapons “were transferred a few days before the attack,” after a quick visit by the commander of the Quds Forces, Major General Ismail Ghaani, to Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.

The newspaper noted that after Ghaani’s visit, Iran received warnings from the team of the newly elected US President, Joe Biden, about the determination of the current US administration (President Donald Trump’s administration) to strike Iran or its allies in Syria, Iraq or Lebanon.

The Iranian source indicated that his country had previously carried out experiments to conduct parallel detonation of several warheads, which was a matter of dispute, as the International Atomic Energy Organization held Iran accountable for it in 2010, and it was the subject of controversy at the negotiations table with the 1 + 5 group.

Following the strikes, U.S. intelligence sources revealed to the Associated Press that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the head of the Israeli Mossad Yossi Cohen planned the attack on eastern Syria.