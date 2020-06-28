BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Iranian Tasnim News Agency reported that the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, Ismail Ghaani, recently visited the Albukamal area in eastern Syria.
Tasnim confirmed on Saturday that Ghaani visited the areas of operations against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in Albukamal, where he delivered a speech, in which he held the United States and Israel responsible for establishing and supporting ISIS, describing them as “two criminal regimes whose conspiracies have not ended yet.”
The commander of the Quds Force, according to the agency, also touched on the American internal agenda, accusing the United States government of “violently suppressing its people” and seeking to exercise the same methods against other peoples.
Ghaani took command of the Quds Force early this year, succeeding Major-General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the U.S. near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd.
Prior to taking command of the Quds Force, Ghaani served as Soleimani’s long-time confidant and deputy commander of the IRGC unit.
The Quds Force commander is expected to maintain many of Soleimani’s policies, including the support of groups hostile towards Israel and the United States.
