BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday ,the Iranian media announced that the commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Brigadier General Ismail Ghaani, visited the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and met with senior Iraqi officials.

Al-Alam TV reported that “the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, Brigadier General Ismail Ghaani, visited Baghdad and met with senior Iraqi officials,” adding that “the visit dealt with a discussion of ways of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.”

The commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had visited Iraq in previous periods and met with senior officials in the country and discussed with them the development of bilateral relations.

The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, said, ” During his visit, Major General Ismail Ghaani met with the prime minister, the president and other Iraqi officials.”

He added, “Iran does not interfere in the internal affairs of Iraqi parties and blocs, but these blocs prefer to consult with Iran,” stressing that all Iraqi blocs, political parties and factions have positive relations with his country, explaining that the Iranian moves in Iraq “come within the framework of strengthening the government and encouraging blocs and political currents to unite. ”

It is noteworthy to mention that Iran was one of the first countries to support Iraq in its war against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), from the first moment that 3 Iraqi provinces fell to the organization, where it sent military advisers, weapons and ammunition, and Iranian volunteers participated in the fight against ISIS elements.

This came days after the anniversary of the assassination of the late Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis.