BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The late commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, was known for traveling to several countries in the Middle East, including Syria and Iraq.

However, a new report from the semi-official Mehr News Agency of Iran revealed that Soleimani also entered the Gaza Strip on a number of occasions, despite the fact that it is cutoff by Israel via land, air and sea.

According to the head of Canadian Defenders for Human Rights Firas Al Najim, Soleimani entered Gaza and helped build the network of tunnels that are used by the Palestinian forces.

“Soleimani entered Gaza several times and helped to build the underground tunnels that assisted the resistance to respond strongly to the Israeli aggression,” Al Najim said.

It was often reported that Soleimani played a major role in the training and planning of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), especially during confrontations with Israel.

Soleimani, along with the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, was assassinated on January 3rd, 2020, near Baghdad International Airport.

The U.S. claimed responsibility for the assassination, which led to a direct response from Iran’s IRGC forces, who fired 18 missiles toward the American positions at two military bases in Iraq.