Iran has started to manufacture devices that are capable of remotely detecting COVID-19 within five seconds, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has said, adding that no additional tests for patients are required.
“This device can detect the virus in a range of 100 metres. This is an operation that is done in five seconds. It has no physical contact with patients, and it does not require a blood test. None of them is required”, Salami told state-run TV broadcasters, adding that it was not harmful to people.
The IRGC’s chief noted that the accuracy of this device was over 80 percent, saying that it would be further developed to detect all types of viruses.
Iranian medical researchers have also managed to develop a special tool that can recognise the disease in two hours.
On Tuesday, Iran registered less than 100 coronavirus-related deaths for the first time since the middle of March, with a noticeable decline in new cases as well.
Iran has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 76,389 cases and 4,777 deaths from the disease, according to the WHO as of 16 April, 10:00 a.m. CEST. It is also the epicentre of the virus in its region, with most infection clusters in neighbouring Middle Eastern countries tracing their first cases back to Iran.
Source: Sputnik
