BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – On Monday, the Secretary of the Iranian National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, accused the Israeli Mossad of assassinating Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh, by using elements of the People’s Mujadedin of Iran (PMOI).
Shamkhani said, “The assassination of Fakhrizadeh was carried out by very complex methods and mechanisms, and by using automatic weapons, and there was no attacker at the scene of the assassination.”
He added, “We have obtained preliminary information about the perpetrators of the crime, and we already know who is responsible, and his record has been exposed.”
Shamkhani confirmed earlier to Iranian TV, that “the Iranian security services were aware of the possibility that the scientist would be exposed to an assassination attempt, in the same location in which he was assassinated,” noting that “they did not take the matter seriously, because of the frequent news they had over the twenty years and past plans to assassinate him.”
On Friday, November 27, the head of the Research and Technology Center at the Iranian Defense Ministry, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed in an assassination operation near the capital city, Tehran.
No group or country has claimed responsibility for the assassination, but Iran suspects that Israel has played a role in the killing.
