BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran warned Arab countries in the region of the catastrophic consequences of any war that might break out in the Gulf region.

“If something happens to (US) nuclear fuel ships in the Gulf waters, no living creature and any clean water will remain in the area, for a period of ten to twelve years,” the commander of the navy in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Admiral Ali Reza Tungsiri, said on Tuesday.

Tungsiri said that Tehran informed the Gulf states about this, and told them: “This matter will be very dangerous for you, and you should be careful, because you are using desalinated water, while Iran has many sources of fresh water, due to its wide geographical area.”

The military commander in the IRGC indicated that “the presence of the American forces in the region weakened security in the Gulf by 55%,” stressing that incidents in the Gulf waters have increased dramatically recently, stressing that the army and Revolutionary Guards monitor the movements in the Gulf waters, and the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of ​​Oman, constantly.

“No ship can enter the region without being familiar with all its details,” he said.

Tungsiri revealed the development of sea-to-sea missiles and torpedoes with a range of 700 km, pointing to the manufacture of a warship carrying helicopters with a length of 55 meters.

The statements of the naval commander in the Revolutionary Guards came against the background of the Guard’s announcement that three incidents occurred between the Iranian forces and the American Navy in the Gulf waters during the month of April.

