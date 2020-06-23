BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said on Tuesday during military exercises at Iran’s western border with Iraq, that it would respond to any terrorist movements launched from Iraqi-Kurdistan.
The commander of the Revolutionary Guards ground forces, Major General Muhammad Bakbar, said that some terrorist groups are infiltrating into Iranian Kurdistan from the Kurdistan region of Iraq, noting that Iran will respond to any terrorist movements launched from Iraqi-Kurdistan.
Bakbar called on officials in Iraqi-Kurdistan and those he called “our friends in the Iraqi government,” to control more on the Iraqi side of the border and prevent terrorist groups from exploiting these areas.
He also called on the tribes in Iraqi-Kurdistan to expel terrorist groups from them, or away from them, threatening to target any headquarters in the region.
Iran participated in the recent Turkish military offensive against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Iraq, which prompted Baghdad to summon the ambassadors of both countries in protest of the operation.
