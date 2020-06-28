BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 A.M.) – On Saturday, Iran unveiled four of its most recent military achievements for its armed forces, which the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, General Hussein Salami, described as “amazing”.

In a speech during a visit to the exhibition, prior to the display of these military equipment, Salami said:

“What foreigners say about extending the arms embargo has no effect on the country’s defense capabilities, and we will witness the unveiling of amazing systems in the near future.”

In a special ceremony, the Revolutionary Guard’s Self-Sufficiency Foundation in the showed the amphibious armored personnel carrier “Makran”, the drone “Mirage”, the “Kawasher” radar system, and the “snake” machine gun.

The Makran, as reported by Iranian agencies, represents an effective amphibious tanker equipped with a fire control system and a daytime vision site, including a thermal sensor with a detection power of 4,000 meters and a laser distance finder of up to 10 km.

Other advantages of this tanker include the ability to hunt and shoot using the screen and to quickly load ammunition.

The Mirage is a drone that uses elevator camera technology and has a flight time of more than 10 hours.

The weight of this plane is 33 kg, and its wingspan reaches 3.6 meters, while its range exceeds 1,000 km.

The Kawasher is an electro-optical scanner radar system used to detect mines and explosives remotely.

This system has the ability to detect mines and booby-trapped objects with metal and plastic structures buried in the soil, ranging in depth from 7 to 30 meters.

The detection range of anti-personnel mines with this system ranges from 7 to 15 meters and a depth of 5 to 10 cm, and the detection depth of anti-tank mines and explosives buried in the soil is between 10 to 20 cm.

The Snake is a project to improve the 7.62 machine gun, which has a maximum effectiveness of 800 meters and fires from 600 to 700 rounds per minute.

The weight of this weapon is 6 kg and its warehouse feeding system is 25 and 75 bars.

Sources: Fars, Tasnim, RT

