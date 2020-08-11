BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Yadallah Jawani, revealed the “main reason” for the assassination of the commander of the Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, by the U.S., claiming that “it was a strategic goal through which they sought to stop the resistance in the region and change the course of developments that were in the interest of the resistance.”

Jawani said, in an interview with the Fars News Agency, that “when the resistance in the region becomes strong, this means weakening the anti-it movement in our region represented by the Zionist entity and reactionary regimes associated with foreign powers as well as foreign powers, the counterpart of the United States in the region.”

He referred to the statement of the Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei during his meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the case of the assassination of the martyr Soleimani and the martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and we will definitely deal a blow to the Americans.”

Jawani added: “The Americans estimated that the main reason for their defeats over the past two decades in the region was Iran, especially the Revolutionary Guard, particularly the Quds Force, whose activity revolves around the axis of the martyr Qassem Soleimani, and from here they believed that striking Soleimani would enable them to stop the course of developments and change them.” .

Soleimani and Mohandis were assassinated on January 3rd, when a U.S. drone struck their vehicle near the Baghdad International Airport.