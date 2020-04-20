BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – On Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a video showing their interception of a U.S. naval ship in the Persian Gulf waters last Wednesday.

The Revolutionary Guards released the video in response to Washington’s accusation that Tehran sent 11 small boats and cordoned off six U.S. warships on April 15.

The Iranian Navy said that a fleet of 11 boats faced American warships that repeatedly ignored the warnings issued by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, advising the United States “to comply with the international law of the seas and maritime protocols when sailing in the Gulf waters and the Gulf of Oman, as well as refrain from any false or misleading adventures and narrations.”

Prior to releasing this video, the U.S. Navy released a video showing 11 IRGC boats confronting their vessels in the Persian Gulf waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident between the two navies marked the first time this year that their vessels have come so close to one another.

