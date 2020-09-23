BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, commented on U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that he had considered the possibility of assassinating Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Salami said that this statement issued by Trump is evidence that the U.S. President “lacks political wisdom and management,” according to the Fars News Agency.
“He wanted to assassinate the Syrian President, and this means the end of the political season for a force that wanted to publicly assassinate a legal president of a country, ” Salami said during his participation in a ceremony that included drones and helicopters in the Revolutionary Guard’s Navy .
He stressed, “America has not abandoned its expansionist strategy and seeks to impose its will on other countries, and this matter prejudices others, and shows that the rulers of this country lack political wisdom and suffer from negativity and mismanagement .”
Salami added that his country is getting stronger every day, and the influence of the Islamic revolution has reached the eastern Mediterranean and North Africa. “We are resisting and getting stronger every day.”
Trump said in an interview with Fox News last week that he had thought about the possibility of assassinating Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but former United States Defense Secretary James Mattis convinced him not to resort to this option.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.