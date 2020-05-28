BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Commander, General Hussein Salami, announced on Thursday that his naval forces have received 112 new warship boats at the Bandar Abbas Port.

The commander of the Revolutionary Guards said in a speech on Thursday during the handover ceremony of 112 new attack boats launching Zulfiqar missiles: “These boats will increase the offensive power of the Iranian Navy in the Gulf waters.”

He explained that the strengthening of military force is part of the road map, which is being pursued by the Revolutionary Guards, adding that “Iran is seeking to break the will of the enemy by continuing to produce militarily and aggressively.”

Salami added: “We will make the battlefield a hell for the enemies, and the enemy has no choice but to withdraw from the confrontation with Iran,” noting that Iran’s naval power “will be present in seas far from our borders.”

This news comes at a time when tensions between the U.S. and Iran are at a decade-long high in the Persian Gulf, as both countries have issued warnings to one another in the Persian Gulf.

Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump informed the American Navy to attack any ship that comes within 100 meters of their vessels.

This order by Trump was viewed by Tehran as specifically threat to their forces in the Persian Gulf, as their ships previously intercepted an American vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.

