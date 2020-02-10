Iran’s revolutionary guard unveiled a new missile on Sunday, according to footage from Iranian state TV.

The report from state TV station IRINN showed General Hossein Salami, the guards’ commander-in-chief, and General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the guard’s aerospace division, unveiling the new Raad 500 missile in an unknown location in Iran.

The guard’s official website say the new missile’s body is made of a kind of composite material instead of metal.

The report said the new missile has a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), 200 kilometers (124 miles) more that the similar Fateh 110 missile, while weighing half as much and costing half as much money to produce.

 

Source: RT

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  New video shows two Iranian missiles hitting Ukrainian plane

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Eric Rodgers Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Eric Rodgers
Guest
Eric Rodgers
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Wound composite fibers. North Korea has this technology too for their solid fuel missiles. I’m waiting for someone to use layers of paper, stiff like cardboard. This should be possible if it’s painted with a waterproof material.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-10 11:50