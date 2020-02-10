Iran’s revolutionary guard unveiled a new missile on Sunday, according to footage from Iranian state TV.
The report from state TV station IRINN showed General Hossein Salami, the guards’ commander-in-chief, and General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the guard’s aerospace division, unveiling the new Raad 500 missile in an unknown location in Iran.
The guard’s official website say the new missile’s body is made of a kind of composite material instead of metal.
The report said the new missile has a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), 200 kilometers (124 miles) more that the similar Fateh 110 missile, while weighing half as much and costing half as much money to produce.
Source: RT
