The US Navy has claimed that nearly a dozen Iranian vessels conducted “dangerous and harassing approaches” of several US ships that were engaged in exercises in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday.
According to a statement from US Naval Forces Central Command in Bahrain, 11 vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) harassed several US warships engaged in exercises in the northern Persian Gulf on Wednesday.
“The IRGCN vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the US vessels at extremely close range and high speeds,” the statement says, noting that some passed within 50 yards of the bow of the expeditionary mobile base vessel USS Lewis B. Puller and within 10 yards of the USCGC Maui, a US Coast Guard cutter of the Island-class.
The other US vessels were the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton, the patrol ships USS Firebolt and USS Sirocco, and Coast Guard cutter USCGC Wrangell. The Navy notes they were engaged in operations in international waters with US Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
Video of #IRGCN vessels conducting dangerous & harassing approaches on U.S. naval vessels in the international waters of the North Arabian Gulf. pic.twitter.com/zL9VKQ0eiQ
— U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) April 15, 2020
The guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) is conducting joint interoperability operations in support of maritime security in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.. US Navy”>According to the US Navy, their crews issues multiple warnings over radio, blasts from the ship’s horns and with long range acoustic noisemakers, which took the Iranian boats roughly an hour to acknowledge.
“The IRGCN’s dangerous and provocative actions increased the risk of miscalculation and collision, were not in accordance with the internationally recognized Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS) ‘rules of the road’ or internationally recognized maritime customs, and were not in accordance with the obligation under international law to act with due regard for the safety of other vessels in the area,” the Navy said.
A video shared by the US Fifth Fleet on social media shows two Iranian vessels passing in front of several US warships, which blow their horns in response.
The US has been conducting military operations in the Persian Gulf since late March, with the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan and its battle group arriving in the waterway in early April. The area has become an international flash point, as it is situated between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, the latter of which is a US ally, and a large portion of the world’s seaborne petroleum trade passes through the waterway.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.