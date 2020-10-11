BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced on Sunday that it has identified the bodies of seven people killed in the battle of Khan Touman near the city of Aleppo in northern Syria in 2016.

Abu al-Qasim Sharifi, head of the Etharkran organization that deals with the affairs of the Revolutionary Guards, said that after conducting DNA tests, the identity of the bodies of seven dead people who died in Khan Touman were identified.

The official added that the dead were Iranians from the provinces of Mazandaran, Alborz, Qazvin, and Khuzestan, and they were returned to Iran, to be buried on Monday.

Tehran described the Khan Touman incident as a disaster, and admitted that 13 people were killed and 18 others were wounded, in addition to the families of six Iranian volunteers.

The battle for Khan Touman in 2016 was incredibly violent and resulted in the death of several people that participated in the fierce firefights there.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies were able to hold the town after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced that they were halting their offensive operations in southern Aleppo.