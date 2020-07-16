BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced on Thursday, the killing of two soldiers and the injury of another after an armed group attacked the IRGC forces in the Kurdistan region of western Iran.

The headquarters of “Hamza Syed Al-Shuhada” ground forces in the IRGC said in a statement that the attack took place during the twilight hours, on the outskirts of the village of Balbar, which is located in the city of Sarwabad in the Kurdistan Region.

They said a member of the Basij mobilization forces were distributing humanitarian aid to the people in the area because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, when they were targeted by the unnknown group.

The statement added that “the Revolutionary Guards will take revenge on the perpetrators of this cowardly crime and those behind it.”

The IRGC, along with the Turkish Army, have recently carried out attacks against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and their allies from PJAK in northern and northeastern Iraq.

Thursday’s attack on the IRGC forces was likely carried out by a PKK-affiliated group, as they have carried out similar ambushes before.

