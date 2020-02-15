BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Brigadier General Ali Fadawi, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), revealed that his country “has a lot of information about the attack against the U.S. forces at the Ayn Al-Assad Base, but it is preferable that the Americans recognize themselves the size of the loss they received after the Iranian attack.”
Fadawi said, in a press interview quoted by the Mehr News Agency: “Washington’s lies will be exposed and all dimensions of the Iranian attack on Ayn Al-Assad Base will be clarified through the Americans’ partisan games.”
During his talk about the war in Yemen, he considered that “what the Yemenis did was a reason to defeat the false American and Zionist front and some European countries, Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” stressing that “the Americans are looking for someone to hold them responsible for their defeats in Yemen.”
On the accusations directed at Iran sending weapons to Yemen, the Deputy Commander of the Revolutionary Guards indicated that “it is possible that the Yemenis bought and brought weapons to their country, but this issue is related to them, and the accusations that the Americans direct to other countries are the source of their rudeness.”
Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated after the U.S. carried out the assassination of Major-General Qassem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes on January 3rd near Baghdad Airport.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.