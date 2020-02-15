BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Brigadier General Ali Fadawi, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), revealed that his country “has a lot of information about the attack against the U.S. forces at the Ayn Al-Assad Base, but it is preferable that the Americans recognize themselves the size of the loss they received after the Iranian attack.”

Fadawi said, in a press interview quoted by the Mehr News Agency: “Washington’s lies will be exposed and all dimensions of the Iranian attack on Ayn Al-Assad Base will be clarified through the Americans’ partisan games.”

During his talk about the war in Yemen, he considered that “what the Yemenis did was a reason to defeat the false American and Zionist front and some European countries, Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” stressing that “the Americans are looking for someone to hold them responsible for their defeats in Yemen.”

On the accusations directed at Iran sending weapons to Yemen, the Deputy Commander of the Revolutionary Guards indicated that “it is possible that the Yemenis bought and brought weapons to their country, but this issue is related to them, and the accusations that the Americans direct to other countries are the source of their rudeness.”

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated after the U.S. carried out the assassination of Major-General Qassem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes on January 3rd near Baghdad Airport.

I consider that the order from Mr. Trump to assassinate Gen. Soleimani and Iraqi military officers and others was a war crime. I wish somebody would prosecute him. But if not on this earth, I know God will hold him accountable.

