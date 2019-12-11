BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) allegedly surrounded a U.S. aircraft carrier group as it was transiting the imperative Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group was escorted by 20 small craft from the IRGC’s Navy.
The Defence Blog reported that one of the IRGC’s small craft was at one point within 400 yards of the aircraft carrier group.
The #US USS Abraham Lincoln nuclear aircraft carrier left the Strait of #Hormuz on December 4 with escort ships, the group was followed by Iranian navy ships. He will be replaced USS Harry Truman. #Iran pic.twitter.com/PLD5ihp37r
— Strategic News (@StrategicNews1) December 10, 2019
The U.S. Navy has yet to comment on these allegations; however, if true, this would not be the first time that the IRGC’s Navy has surrounded a U.S. ship and escorted it through the Strait of Hormuz.
