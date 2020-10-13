BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said on Tuesday that “the escalation of the conflict between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Karabakh issue is a new American-Zionist sedition in the region.”

The deputy commander of the Ashura Corps of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Brigadier General Asghar Abbas Quli Zadeh, said that “the goals of the enemies from the beginning of Islam until today are to confront Islam,” saying that “the enemy used various tricks to confront this popular regime,” according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

He stated that “the enemies of Islam and the revolution do not hesitate for a moment to strike the Islamic Republic,” saying: “The main goal of the enemies at the present time is to sow division in the region.”

The deputy commander of the Ashura Corps declared, “Iran’s policy in this regard is to condemn the occupation, and the goal of the Islamic Republic is to solve this conflict in the region peacefully.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, welcomed the ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh region disputed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which came into effect last Saturday morning.

Zarif said: “We urge our neighbors [Azerbaijan and Armenia] to engage in an objective dialogue on the basis of respect of international law and territorial integrity,” stressing that Iran “appreciates the constructive efforts of our Russian neighbors that led to the cease-fire in Karabakh. ”

Last Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that ” a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, starting from midnight on October 10, with the aim of exchanging prisoners and dead bodies between the two parties to the conflict.”