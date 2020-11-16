BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that “Iran’s hand of friendship is still extended to Saudi Arabia, and we call on its rulers to refrain from directing accusations against Iran.”

He pointed out that “Saudi Arabia cannot manage the region through its eagerness to buy weapons, its ignorance of regional and international equations, and suppression of the interior.”

He also directed to the Saudi rulers: “Peace cannot be achieved through killing the Yemeni people and cooperating with terrorist groups.”

The spokesman added that “the Saudi king’s statements have become repetitive, boring, and not unnatural.”

Khatibzadeh’s response comes a few days after Saudi King Salman bin ‘Abdel-‘Aziz Al-Saud criticized the Islamic Republic in a speech.