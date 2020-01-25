The Iranian Fars news agency wrote on its Telegram channel on Friday that its website was blocked after the US Treasury Department introduced sanctions against the country.
According to Fars, an international provider sent it an email saying that the reason for blocking the website was the order by the OFAC and the agency’s inclusion into its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.
🔴دامنه https://t.co/b24j9yqB6S با دستور وزارت خزانهداری آمریکا مسدود شد.
🔹در ایمیلی که از طرف سرویسدهنده به خبرگزاری فارس ارسال شده به صراحت دلیل انسداد «دستورالعمل دفتر کنترل داراییهای خارجی وزارت خزانهداری آمریکا و قرار گرفتن این خبرگزاری در فهرست SDN اعلام شده است. pic.twitter.com/5cd3Lj3q5T
— خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 24, 2020
At the same time, the agency reported that its website with .com domain was blocked.
On Thursday, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that the United States had imposed new Iran-related sanctions against six international petrochemical and petroleum companies and two persons accused of helping Iran skirt sanctions.
Source: Sputnik
