BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The 71st flotilla of the Iranian Navy set off for high seas to safeguard maritime routes used by Iranian vessels in international waters, specially in the Gulf of Aden.

The new fleet which left Iran’s southern waters on Saturday consists of the home-made Alborz destroyer and helicopter-carrier warship named Khark.

Meanwhile, the 70th fleet of warships of the Iranian Navy returned to Bandar Abbas in southern Iran after completing its mission in free waters.

Iranian Navy’s 70th flotilla of warships, comprising of Sablan destroyer and Lavan logistic-combat warship, was welcomed by Commander of the Navy’s first zone Admiral Jafar Tazakkor in a ceremony in Bandar Abbas.

The 70th flotilla of the Navy returned to the country after days of sailing and fulfilling missions and establishment of security for the Iranian cargo ships in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Addressing the ceremony, Admiral Tazakkor said that monitoring and identification of foreign vessels in the international waters along with safeguarding Iran’s interests are among the important responsibilities of the Iranian fleets of warships.

“We will not compromise our interests and are not joking with any foreign country and force in the region and outside the region. The security of our interests is our redline,” he underlined.

In recent years, Iran’s naval forces have increased their presence in high seas to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.

In line with international efforts to combat piracy, the Iranian Navy has also been conducting anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden to safeguard the vessels involved in maritime trade, specially the ships and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran.

Source: Fars