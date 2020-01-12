BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said in a televised interview on Sunday that the response to the assassination of Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, is not a single operation, but a long path which will lead the United States’ withdrawal from the Middle East.

“The response to the assassination of Soleimani is not a single operation, but a long path that should lead to the removal of America from the Middle East.”

According to Sayyed Nasrallah, “the operation at ‘Ayn al-Assad is a shaking step on a long road in response to the assassination of Soleimani.”

“Operation ‘Ayn al-Assad is a military step that revealed the reality of the Iranian military’s capability and expresses great courage, and it is a strong message for everyone who wants to deal with America against Iran,” he said.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that “the funeral of Qassem Soleimani in Iran terrorized Trump and his administration.”

He continued, “The most fraudulent President in the history of the United States is Trump,” pointing out that Qassem Soleimani was not planning to bomb American embassies.

Nasrallah added: “Israel is just an American tool and America is the first threat and the greatest criminal in this world.”

