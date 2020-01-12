BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said in a televised interview on Sunday that the response to the assassination of Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, is not a single operation, but a long path which will lead the United States’ withdrawal from the Middle East.
“The response to the assassination of Soleimani is not a single operation, but a long path that should lead to the removal of America from the Middle East.”
According to Sayyed Nasrallah, “the operation at ‘Ayn al-Assad is a shaking step on a long road in response to the assassination of Soleimani.”
“Operation ‘Ayn al-Assad is a military step that revealed the reality of the Iranian military’s capability and expresses great courage, and it is a strong message for everyone who wants to deal with America against Iran,” he said.
Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that “the funeral of Qassem Soleimani in Iran terrorized Trump and his administration.”
He continued, “The most fraudulent President in the history of the United States is Trump,” pointing out that Qassem Soleimani was not planning to bomb American embassies.
Nasrallah added: “Israel is just an American tool and America is the first threat and the greatest criminal in this world.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.