BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) – The Iranian oil tanker, ADRIAN DARYA (previously Grace 1), that was previously detained in Gibraltar has allegedly offloaded its cargo in Syria, the Middle East Eye reported.
According to the Middle East Eye, the ADRIAN DARYA offloaded at least 55 percent of its cargo, a similar claim made to Al-Masdar from a Lebanese journalist that asked to remain anonymous.
The journalist added that the cargo on the ADRIAN DARYA oil tanker is worth approximately $130 million (U.S.).
At the same time, a Syrian source in Damascus told Al-Masdar that the oil was delivered using several small ships. He said the ships later moved the oil to the Syrian port-city of Baniyas in the Tartous Governorate.
Earlier this week, the ADRIAN DARYA was tracked off the coast of Baniyas; however, its fate was unknown at that time, as there were reports that it was heading to both Turkey and Lebanon.
Another Iranian ship named the SAVIOR was also tracked off the coast of Syria before it turned off its GPS. The vessel’s destination was supposed to be Port Said in Egypt.
These reports remain unconfirmed at this time, as neither Iran nor Syria has made any statement on the alleged oil delivery.
