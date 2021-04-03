BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – A website specializing in tracking oil ships said that an Iranian tanker carrying one million barrels of oil was on its way to Syria via the Suez Canal.

The website Tanker Trackers reported on Friday that the tanker needs three days to arrive in the event that nothing new occurs.

The site added that the tanker is part of a larger fleet of tankers bound for the Syrian port-city of Baniyas in the Tartous Governorate.

It is noteworthy to mention that Syria is currently facing a severe oil crisis, which has prompted the government to decrease rations in order to manage the little amount they have until new shipments arrive.

This announcement was previously made by the government, following the Suez crisis in which a large number of ships were stuck at the canal due to a blockage.

In addition to the delay in shipments, the largest oil fields in Syria are currently out of state control, as the U.S.-led Coalition and their allies from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) seized these sites from the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in 2017.

