BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – While receiving the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kazemi, the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Iran has never interfered and will never interfere in Iraq’s internal affairs.
“We expect to implement the decision to remove American forces from Iraq whose presence is destabilizing there,” the Iranian guide said, adding: “Iran opposes anything that weakens the Iraqi government.”
Furthermore, the Iranian Supreme Leader told the new Iraqi premier that the Islamic Republic has not forgotten about the U.S.’ assassination of the Quds Forces’ commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, on January 3rd in Baghdad.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the martyrdom of Hajj Qasem Soleimani and will definitely strike a reciprocal blow to the US,” he tweeted on Tuesday.
“The US’s crime in assassinating General #Soleimani and #AbuMahdi Al-Muhandis is an example of the US’s presence. They killed your guest in your home, and they blatantly confessed to this crime. This is not a trivial matter,” he added.
Iran previously responded to the assassination on January 9th, when they fired as many as 18 missiles towards two Iraqi bases that were hosting the U.S. military.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.