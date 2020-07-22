BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – While receiving the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kazemi, the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Iran has never interfered and will never interfere in Iraq’s internal affairs.

“We expect to implement the decision to remove American forces from Iraq whose presence is destabilizing there,” the Iranian guide said, adding: “Iran opposes anything that weakens the Iraqi government.”

Furthermore, the Iranian Supreme Leader told the new Iraqi premier that the Islamic Republic has not forgotten about the U.S.’ assassination of the Quds Forces’ commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, on January 3rd in Baghdad.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the martyrdom of Hajj Qasem Soleimani and will definitely strike a reciprocal blow to the US,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

“The US’s crime in assassinating General #Soleimani and #AbuMahdi Al-Muhandis is an example of the US’s presence. They killed your guest in your home, and they blatantly confessed to this crime. This is not a trivial matter,” he added.

Iran previously responded to the assassination on January 9th, when they fired as many as 18 missiles towards two Iraqi bases that were hosting the U.S. military.

