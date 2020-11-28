On Friday, top-ranking Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in the town of Absard near Tehran. Iran condemned Fakhrizadeh’s assassination as an act of terrorism, which Foreign Minister Zarif blamed on Israel.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has strongly condemned the killing of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, calling for the perpetrators of the crime to be punished.
In a tweet, Khamenei added that the scientific work Fakhrizadeh was involved in will continue to be pursued.
Nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Iran’s research and innovation centre, was assassinated on Friday in a gun and bomb attack in Absard, a city situated about 175 km east of Tehran.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused Israel of being behind the killing, echoing Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who also stated that the murder appeared to have involved Israel. The Israeli authorities have so far made no comment on the scientist’s assassination.
In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu singled out Fakhrizadeh in a televised presentation on the so-called “Iranian nuclear archive” as among the people who threatened his country the most.
The scientist allegedly headed the so-called AMAD programme, which was purported to be a nuclear weapons development project. Iran has repeatedly denied having any military nuclear programme, stressing that it only uses atomic energy for peaceful purposes.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.