BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, mocked the U.S. presidential elections this week, calling them a “show”.

At a time when the counting of votes in the United States continues without a definitive result, outgoing President Donald Trump launches a legal battle against his rival, Joe Biden.

Khamenei’s official Twitter account posted on Wednesday night: “What a show! One of them says it is the most fraudulent election in the history of the United States.”

He continued, “His opponent says that Trump intends to rig the elections. These are the American elections and democracy in the United States.”

On the other hand, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke on Thursday about the U.S. presidential elections, saying:

“The outcome of the elections will be determined tonight or tomorrow. We do not care who will become the president of the United States, but the ruler of the White House and the next government will undoubtedly submit to the Iranian people.”

It is noteworthy to mention that Iran and the United States have been adversaries for more than 40 years, and there has been a major escalation between them during the past year, which raised the fear of a military conflict twice since June 2019, against the backdrop of tension in the Gulf and because of the international agreement on the Iranian nuclear file in 2015.