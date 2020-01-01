Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the US airstrike on the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq while giving a speech in Tehran on Wednesday.
“It’s not only me, the government and the people strongly condemn this US crime as well,” Khamenei said.
In response to remarks made by US President Donald Trump accusing Iran of orchestrating protests at the US embassy in Baghdad, Khamenei said that the reason behind Iraqi discontent with the US lies with Washington’s interventionism in the region.
“People of this region hate the US. Why don’t Americans understand it? You Americans have committed crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Khamenei said.
On Tuesday, protesters angry about US air strikes on the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria managed to storm the US embassy in Baghdad and set parts of the premises ablaze.
Source: Ruptly
