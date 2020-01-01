Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the US airstrike on the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq while giving a speech in Tehran on Wednesday.

“It’s not only me, the government and the people strongly condemn this US crime as well,” Khamenei said.

In response to remarks made by US President Donald Trump accusing Iran of orchestrating protests at the US embassy in Baghdad, Khamenei said that the reason behind Iraqi discontent with the US lies with Washington’s interventionism in the region.

“People of this region hate the US. Why don’t Americans understand it? You Americans have committed crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Khamenei said.

On Tuesday, protesters angry about US air strikes on the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria managed to storm the US embassy in Baghdad and set parts of the premises ablaze.

 

Source: Ruptly

If a foreign country destroyed my country’s infrastructure,killed my president and over one million of my countrymen, not once but thrice, I would never ever trust them. I would want them gone. Iraqis living in US who are brave will tell you this. This man speaks the truth. Love him or hate him, Truth is the Truth. Neocons have an agenda and are blind to truth. It is not them or their family who are placed in harms way.Let these Psyco neocons fund their own wars with ZERO monies,arms or support from the government. Let them be foot soldiers etc.… Read more »

2020-01-01