BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) – The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, slammed the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday over their normalization agreement with Israel.
The Iranian Supreme Leader described the UAE’s move as a betrayal to Islam and the Arab and Palestinian people.
“The UAE betrayed the Islamic world, the Arab nations, the region’s countries and Palestine. Of course, this betrayal won’t last long,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, addressing the directors and heads of the Education Ministry via a video conference on Tuesday, as quoted by Fars News.
“The UAE rulers opened the door of the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored the question of Palestine, which is a question about the usurpation of a country. This stigma will remain on them,” he continued.
“The nation of Palestine is under various, severe pressures. Then, the UAE cooperates with the Israelis and the filthy U.S. agents – such as the Zionists in Trump’s family – against the interests of the Islamic world and commits the greatest atrocity against it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.
He expressed the hope that the UAE would wake up soon and compensate for what they’ve done.
