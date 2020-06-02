BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – An Iranian soldier was killed in an armed clash with a drug smuggling gang in the Kerman province, in the southeastern part of the country, the Fars News Agency reported.
The police chief of Kerman province, Abdul-Ridha Naziri, said that two police patrols “saw last night while they were observing the Mahan-Bam Road, crossing a group of vehicles for the armed drug smugglers gang,” adding that “the smugglers opened fire towards the policemen, killing one of them, and wounding others”.
He pointed to the gunmen managed to escape, taking advantage of the rugged terrain of the region.
He added that the police seized at the scene of the accident a large quantity of weapons and ammunition, and two motorcycles carrying 145 kg of hashish and 19 kg of opium.
