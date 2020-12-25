BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – An Iranian officer was killed and others were wounded in armed clashes on the northern border of the Golestan province in northern Iran on Thursday.

According to the Fars News Agency,, an officer of the Border Guard regiment was killed and others were wounded in the Karand region of the Golestan province.

The Fars News sources reported that the clashes took place with elements described by the agency as “armed bad guys”, as it did not specify their identity or affiliation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the Internal Security Forces of Golestan Governorate indicated that an officer of the Border Guard Regiment was killed during the clashes in the Karanad area.

The Iranian Internal Security Forces statement indicated that the clashes took place on Thursday, and that the Iranian officer was killed in a firefight with armed gangs.

The sources confirmed that two elements of Iranian escort officers were injured in the clashes that took place between Iranian border guards and armed elements, as they were transferred to the hospital for treatment.

The sources indicated that the police had arrested one of the accused and were endeavoring to pursue and arrest all the accused and the participants in the clashes that took place with the border guards patrol.