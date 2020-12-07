BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – An Iranian ship loaded with iron sank on Sunday while heading to the Umm Qasr Port in southern Iraq.

Citing the Director of the Maritime Control and Guidance Department at the General Company for Ports of Iraq, Ramzi Isha, Al-Sumaria TV reported that “an Iranian ship loaded with iron sank in the Khor Abdullah shipping channel for technical reasons.”

The statement indicated that “the incident’s site is far from the passage of ships near Poya (7) in the navigation channel.”

They said that the Iranian ship called “Turan” sank while trying to pass towards the ports of Umm Qasr.

The statement pointed out that “the Khor Abdullah shipping channel is open to the passage of commercial ships, and the sinking of the Turan ship did not affect the flow of movement of the ships coming and leaving.”

With regard to the ship’s crew, the statement indicated that they were fully recovered by the crews of the marine units of the General Company for Iraqi Ports who are near the site of the accident.