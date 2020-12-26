BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Deputy Head of the Ports and Navigation Organization in Hormozgan Governorate in southwestern Iran, Ismail Makizadeh, announced on Saturday that an Iranian landing ship sank near the island of Lark, overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.

“The ship capsized on Friday evening, 25 miles from the southeast of Lark Island, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz,” the Iranian Radio and Television Agency quoted Ismail Makizadeh as saying.

According to the Iranian Asr Iran news site, Makizadeh said: “As soon as the (distress) message was received, the twelfth lifeboat was sent from Qeshm Island to the specified location with the aim of searching and rescuing the crew.”

Makizadeh indicated that the rescue operation is still continuing, and all forces have been mobilized to find the missing sailors.

He added, “The Iranian side made contact with the maritime rescue centers in the UAE, Oman and Pakistan and all ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz to find the seven sailors who were on board the ship.”

An Iranian ship loaded with iron sank at the beginning of this month while heading to the ports of Umm Qasr, southern Iraq.

Al-Sumaria TV had conveyed a statement from the director of the Maritime Control and Guidance Department at the General Company for Ports of Iraq, Ramzi Isha, that said: “an Iranian ship loaded with iron sank in the Khawr Abdullah shipping channel for technical reasons.”